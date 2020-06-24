Foresite Capital Management IV LLC Acquires 25,000 Shares of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA)

Foresite Capital Management IV LLC grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Kura Oncology accounts for about 1.1% of Foresite Capital Management IV LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 355.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KURA traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,094. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.00. Kura Oncology Inc has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 15.19, a quick ratio of 15.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 2.30.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). As a group, research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

