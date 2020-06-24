Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Up to $4.95

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.16, but opened at $4.95. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 183,733 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on FSM. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.24 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines to a “buy” rating and set a $6.80 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.01.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $850.99 million, a P/E ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,854,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,128,000 after purchasing an additional 483,301 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,978,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,759,000 after buying an additional 3,417,700 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,578,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,129,000 after buying an additional 528,635 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,063,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,334,000 after buying an additional 1,270,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,824,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 71,808 shares during the period. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

