Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.00

Fulcrum Utility Services Ltd (LON:FCRM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 34 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 33.33 ($0.42), with a volume of 79900 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.75 ($0.40).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fulcrum Utility Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 28.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.64 million and a PE ratio of 55.56.

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Services, Gas Transportation, and Dunamis. It provides utility infrastructure and connections services, as well as gas transportation and meter asset management services; and engages in the pipeline business comprising the ownership of gas infrastructure assets and conveyance of gas through its gas transportation networks.

