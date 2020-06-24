Fusion (FSN) Price Hits $0.53 on Top Exchanges

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. During the last week, Fusion has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fusion has a total market cap of $23.88 million and $4.22 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00005661 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, Bibox and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fusion alerts:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,316.05 or 0.99818854 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 62,773,640 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,203,884 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Liquid, Hotbit, Cobinhood and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.