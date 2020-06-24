FuzeX Hits 1-Day Volume of $8,379.00 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. FuzeX has a total market capitalization of $523,063.82 and approximately $8,379.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FuzeX token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, COSS, CoinBene and CPDAX. In the last week, FuzeX has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.91 or 0.01851653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00172830 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00050387 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00112960 BTC.

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX’s launch date was January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, CoinBene, HitBTC, IDEX, Livecoin, Token Store, COSS, Cobinhood, Allbit and CPDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

