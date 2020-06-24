Gear4music (LON:G4M) Sets New 12-Month High at $419.75

Gear4music Holdings PLC (LON:G4M)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 419.75 ($5.34) and last traded at GBX 416.50 ($5.30), with a volume of 69585 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 387.50 ($4.93).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gear4music in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $86.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -595.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 287.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 245.36.

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in Europe and internationally. It offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums and drum pads, e-drum accessories, hybrid drumming products, acoustic drum kits, acoustic kit types, individual drums, cymbals, snare and frame drums, drum hardware products, drum accessories, and various percussion products; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, acoustic, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

