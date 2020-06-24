Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $11,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.7% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,931.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,286 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.62.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.64. 4,185,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,018,228. The company has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.