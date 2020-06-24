Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Gap Up to $7.74

Shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.50, but opened at $7.74. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 130,561 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOL. ValuEngine upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. HSBC raised shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $710.87 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth $45,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

