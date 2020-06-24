Goldcoin (GLC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $159,956.91

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $159,956.91 and $28.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00458750 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012070 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000731 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

Goldcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

