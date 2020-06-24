Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) is Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,619 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for 3.5% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned 0.50% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $6,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA:GSIE traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,737. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $30.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.95.

