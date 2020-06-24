Golem (GNT) Price Hits $0.0599 on Exchanges

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Golem has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Golem token can currently be bought for $0.0599 or 0.00000622 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Koinex, Upbit and GOPAX. Golem has a market capitalization of $59.28 million and approximately $12.14 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Golem was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 988,810,000 tokens. Golem’s official website is golem.network . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Golem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Coinbe, Iquant, Bitbns, Tidex, Gate.io, Bithumb, ABCC, Bittrex, Vebitcoin, Koinex, Poloniex, Braziliex, BitMart, YoBit, Cobinhood, Zebpay, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Livecoin, Liqui, Huobi, GOPAX, Tux Exchange, OKEx, OOOBTC, Mercatox, Ethfinex, WazirX, Binance, BitBay, BigONE, Cryptopia and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

