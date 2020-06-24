Gossip Coin (GOSS) Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Gossip Coin has a market capitalization of $34,289.93 and approximately $8.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gossip Coin has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Gossip Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00014628 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004619 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000723 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002801 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin (CRYPTO:GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

Gossip Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

