Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (Btc) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.89

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (Btc) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and traded as low as $10.46. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (Btc) shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 5,250,881 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (Btc) (OTCMKTS:GBTC)

Bitcoin Investment Trust is an open-ended investment fund.

