Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Shares Gap Up to $0.46

Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.47, but opened at $0.46. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 76,920 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.
Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.55 million.
About Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)
Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.
