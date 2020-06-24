Greencastle Resources (CVE:VGN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.08

Greencastle Resources Ltd (CVE:VGN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 192000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 million and a P/E ratio of -2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 26.65 and a current ratio of 26.87.

Greencastle Resources Company Profile (CVE:VGN)

Greencastle Resources Ltd. explores for and develops gold, base metal, and oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Investments in Private and Public Companies, Oil and Gas Interests, Mining Interests, and Drones. It holds 100% interests in two gold exploration projects, which include the Indian Creek Property located in Lander County, Nevada; and Jewel Ridge located on the Battle Mountain-Eureka mineral trend of Carlin-type gold deposits in Nevada.

