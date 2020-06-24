Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) Shares Gap Up to $38.93

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.06, but opened at $38.93. Grocery Outlet shares last traded at $38.57, with a volume of 157,017 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on GO. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.23.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.67.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.13 million. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

In other Grocery Outlet news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 6,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $231,217.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 152,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,990.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $65,380.00. Insiders sold 17,650,352 shares of company stock valued at $579,621,119 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3,843.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,876,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,241,000 after buying an additional 4,752,798 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,919,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,582,000 after acquiring an additional 242,040 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,109,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,763,000 after purchasing an additional 585,300 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 255.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,090,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,169,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,500,000 after purchasing an additional 798,815 shares during the period.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

