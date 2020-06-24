Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) shares traded down 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.07, 92,521 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,596,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GPOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Gulfport Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler cut Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.31.

The firm has a market cap of $165.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 168.68%. The firm had revenue of $246.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gulfport Energy Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPOR. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,087,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after buying an additional 2,586,673 shares during the period. LSP Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Gulfport Energy by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,086,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 405,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 545.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 618,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 523,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

