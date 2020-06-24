HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 820,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,800 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $31,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,895,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in HDFC Bank by 856.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 851,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,739,000 after acquiring an additional 762,252 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 318.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 17,178 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 89,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in HDFC Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,210,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,701,000 after acquiring an additional 11,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.04. The stock had a trading volume of 35,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,913. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $65.89. The company has a market cap of $80.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.97.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 19.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet cut HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HDFC Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

