Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) CFO James Patrick Jr. Nelli Sells 36,774 Shares

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) CFO James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 36,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $1,179,342.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,639.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Patrick Jr. Nelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 43,226 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $1,408,735.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.41. 1,097,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,183. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $49.85.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Health Catalyst had a positive return on equity of 30.42% and a negative net margin of 38.74%. The business had revenue of $45.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.12 million. Health Catalyst’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 720.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,178,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,031 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,160,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,359,000 after purchasing an additional 431,183 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 503.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,111,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,064,000 after purchasing an additional 927,194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,081,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,289,000 after purchasing an additional 472,962 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,061,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,770,000 after purchasing an additional 212,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

