Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) CFO James Patrick Jr. Nelli Sells 43,226 Shares

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) CFO James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 43,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $1,408,735.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,518.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Patrick Jr. Nelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 19th, James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 36,774 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $1,179,342.18.

Shares of HCAT traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.41. 1,097,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,183. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average of $30.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 38.74% and a positive return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.12 million. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 92.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 164,831 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 120.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,011,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,453,000 after purchasing an additional 552,536 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 15.9% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 328,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 73.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 692,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,114,000 after purchasing an additional 292,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 9.1% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

