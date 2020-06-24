Heard Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Heard Capital LLC grew its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,278 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Boeing makes up about 3.0% of Heard Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Heard Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Boeing by 43,800.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,268 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $764,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.88. 49,921,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,220,148. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.01. The company has a market cap of $106.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Cfra raised shares of Boeing to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.54.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

