HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Hits $1.53

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $440.55 million and approximately $379,090.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for $1.53 or 0.00016378 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007403 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005394 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000452 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000653 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00041291 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,208,798 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

