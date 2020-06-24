Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Boosts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for 0.5% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,132,222 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $184,145,000 after buying an additional 80,058 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $752,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,257. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $1,328,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 521,959 shares of company stock valued at $89,228,202. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. OTR Global cut salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.77.

CRM traded down $4.32 on Wednesday, hitting $184.74. 3,367,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,643,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1,029.00, a PEG ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.81 and a 200-day moving average of $168.26. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $195.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.