Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Buys Shares of 10,000 Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,000. Mastercard comprises approximately 5.7% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $12.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,515. The company has a market cap of $302.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $294.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.85. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total transaction of $12,137,996.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,354 shares of company stock valued at $13,989,948 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.56.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.