Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Increases Holdings in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 970.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,371 shares during the quarter. Parsley Energy accounts for 1.5% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Parsley Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,440,016 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $367,610,000 after acquiring an additional 722,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,761,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,890 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,110,588 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,204,000 after purchasing an additional 105,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 28.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,914 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 378.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,165,583 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $154,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PE traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $10.77. 6,300,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,607,676. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Parsley Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $564.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.35 million. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 151.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra raised their price objective on Parsley Energy from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Parsley Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Parsley Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

