Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Invests $1.05 Million in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000. Citigroup accounts for 2.5% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 683.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 208,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,636,000 after purchasing an additional 142,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded down $2.19 on Wednesday, hitting $50.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,912,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,701,170. The company has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Societe Generale raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.49.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

