Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Makes New $200,000 Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 842 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.5% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,326,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,312,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,227 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,579,718 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,449,243 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,724,347,000 after buying an additional 54,718 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,611,768 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,811,221,000 after buying an additional 175,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,076,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,549,418,000 after buying an additional 1,277,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $4.14 on Wednesday, reaching $291.66. 66,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,247,207. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $165.23 and a 52 week high of $299.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.31.

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total value of $546,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.94, for a total value of $25,474,777.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 76,707 shares in the company, valued at $20,706,287.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,523 shares of company stock worth $75,657,835 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.