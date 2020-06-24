Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000. Netflix makes up approximately 4.4% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 770.4% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 176,141.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 21,137 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,150,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.49.

NFLX traded down $7.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $458.33. 3,713,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,789,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $474.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $433.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.81. The company has a market capitalization of $205.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,260 shares in the company, valued at $26,477,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total value of $1,586,226.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,024 shares of company stock valued at $81,700,274 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

