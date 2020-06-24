HelloGold 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00 (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. HelloGold has a total market capitalization of $205,433.43 and $1.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HelloGold has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One HelloGold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, HitBTC and Gatecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.80 or 0.01876858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00170987 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00049843 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00112970 BTC.

About HelloGold

HelloGold was first traded on August 28th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. The official website for HelloGold is www.hellogold.org . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HelloGold

HelloGold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gatecoin and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

