Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 113.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,005 shares during the quarter. Hershey accounts for 1.1% of Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $11,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.87. The stock had a trading volume of 464,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,600. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.67. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.17. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Hershey from $155.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $49,402.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total value of $214,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,361,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

