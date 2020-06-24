Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) Trading Down 10.2%

Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) traded down 10.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.36, 15,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,480,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCR. ValuEngine upgraded Hi-Crush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Hi-Crush from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens cut shares of Hi-Crush to a “sell” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Hi-Crush to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hi-Crush currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.08.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $48.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hi-Crush in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hi-Crush during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hi-Crush during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hi-Crush in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hi-Crush Company Profile (NYSE:HCR)

Hi-Crush Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

