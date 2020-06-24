Highlander Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 345.4% in the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 302,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,059,000 after acquiring an additional 32,377 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 663.9% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 466 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 10.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $39,735,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $14.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $392.29. 622,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,561. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $389.04 and its 200 day moving average is $287.53. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 247.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.82. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.28 and a 12 month high of $428.59.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.34 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.44%. DexCom’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.95, for a total transaction of $129,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 1,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $329,953.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,665 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,766. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DXCM. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.57.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

