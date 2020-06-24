Highlander Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 53.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,031,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,675 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 415.8% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 20,576 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 2,848.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 570,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,778,000 after acquiring an additional 550,798 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 17,012.0% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 17,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 17,012 shares during the period. Finally, Titus Wealth Management bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter worth $581,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

SH stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.77. The stock had a trading volume of 14,658,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,436,559. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.64. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $33.19.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.