Highlander Capital Management LLC Buys 500 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in Chevron by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 84,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in Chevron by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 63,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,709,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron stock traded down $3.38 on Wednesday, reaching $88.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,240,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,162,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $170.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 67.84 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.39. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.55.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.