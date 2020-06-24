Highlander Capital Management LLC Buys 965 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Continental were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Continental by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,628,000 after purchasing an additional 19,297 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Continental by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Continental by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Continental by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,209,000 after acquiring an additional 603,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of United Continental in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded United Continental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded United Continental from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on United Continental from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James cut United Continental to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. United Continental currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.94.

Shares of UAL traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,330,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,567,064. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $96.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. United Continental had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -20.92 EPS for the current year.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

