Highlander Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 500 Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 35.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $131.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.29.

Shares of SEDG stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.74. 43,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,601. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.88 and a 200 day moving average of $109.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $58.84 and a 52-week high of $156.92. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.73.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.07). Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $431.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.61, for a total value of $63,710.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 318,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,643,580.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lior Handelsman sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $31,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,842.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,133 shares of company stock worth $9,572,420. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

