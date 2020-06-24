Highlander Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Highlander Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 80.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 60,675 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 2.0% of Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 2,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD traded down $5.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,986,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,997,133. The stock has a market cap of $266.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.64. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $259.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.83.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

