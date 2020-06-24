Highlander Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Highlander Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the first quarter valued at $4,646,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 26.5% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the first quarter worth about $640,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 358.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 25,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highside Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,072,000. 54.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LBRDK shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Shares of LBRDK traded down $3.83 on Wednesday, hitting $124.27. 8,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a one year low of $86.20 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 183.07 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.69.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.25). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 797.65% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

