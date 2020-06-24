Highlander Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Highlander Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 81.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,993 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WYND. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 3.3% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,286,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,012,000 after purchasing an additional 135,899 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,061,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,938,000 after buying an additional 463,156 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,397,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,602,000 after acquiring an additional 71,619 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,406,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,227,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,574,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,161,000 after purchasing an additional 105,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 4,000 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $101,640.00. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $65,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,594 shares in the company, valued at $51,948.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WYND traded down $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.99. 59,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.18. Wyndham Destinations has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $53.13.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.48). The firm had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.62 million. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. Wyndham Destinations’s revenue was down 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

WYND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Wyndham Destinations in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

