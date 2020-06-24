Highlander Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Highlander Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 1.0% of Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,006,996,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308,917 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 622.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,098,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,839,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,892,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $196.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.