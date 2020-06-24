Highlander Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,487 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.5% of Highlander Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $2,572,048,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5,464.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $435,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,550,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $548,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Consumer Edge downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.96.

Shares of DIS traded down $5.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.60. The stock had a trading volume of 13,618,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,978,290. The company has a market cap of $210.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.