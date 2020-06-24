Highlander Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,300.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 159.1% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 769.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000.

VYM traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.35. 204,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,411. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $94.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.80.

