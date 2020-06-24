Highlander Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter worth $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 316.7% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Square by 114.5% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Square by 484.4% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 62.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Square from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James downgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Square from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Square from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Square from $91.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.54.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $106,547.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,870.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,931,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,811 shares of company stock worth $5,254,719 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,123,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,930,644. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $106.36. The company has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.64 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.26.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Square’s revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

