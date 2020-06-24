Highlander Capital Management LLC Has $162,000 Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 75.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,680,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 722,405 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 409,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 30,525 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,580,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 233.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 148,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $113,000.

PSLV stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.40. The company had a trading volume of 46,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,059. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $7.19.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

