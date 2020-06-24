Highlander Capital Management LLC Has $453,000 Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $635,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000.

BATS:NOBL traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.78. 621,869 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.01 and a 200 day moving average of $68.43. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

