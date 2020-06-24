Highlander Capital Management LLC Invests $183,000 in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on PBH shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

Shares of PBH stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.09. 19,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,107. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.61.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $251.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 29,593 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,183,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

