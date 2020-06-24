Highlander Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Highlander Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 96.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 409,987 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,414,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,021,000 after buying an additional 16,528 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 37,391 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 73,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 974,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,713,000 after purchasing an additional 37,631 shares during the period. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NYCB traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.18. 114,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,823,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $261.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

NYCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.91.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

