Highlander Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Highlander Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $2,655,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.18. 2,464,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,846,949. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.17. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Citigroup cut Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Blackstone Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.35.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

