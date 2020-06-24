Highlander Capital Management LLC Makes New $44,000 Investment in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of LYFT by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LYFT by 8.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LYFT by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,652 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of LYFT by 3.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,056 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LYFT in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of LYFT from $85.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of LYFT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of LYFT from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.94.

Shares of LYFT stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,993,910. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. LYFT Inc has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.67.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 45.73% and a negative net margin of 49.05%. The business had revenue of $955.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LYFT Inc will post -4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

