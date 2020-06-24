Highlander Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD)

Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) by 61.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSBD. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 150,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,073. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.88 million, a P/E ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $31.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a positive return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 20.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

In other news, EVP Jordan Walter acquired 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $35,590.95. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,258.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GSBD shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.75 to $16.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs BDC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.81.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.